Se extiende la ola de calor en el Condado de San Diego

Current Heat INDEX values along the I-15 corridor in #SanDiego County…several locations above 115 F courtesy of the humidity.

These are remarkable numbers for inland San Diego County – feeling just as hot as the Coachella Valley. #SoCal #heatwave #cawx pic.twitter.com/TxTo83iF1K

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2020