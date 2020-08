Aprueban parques de San Diego para gimnasios y uso religioso

It’s about to get easier to worship, workout, or work off your Quarantine 15.

I just signed an order allowing gyms and religious institutions to operate in city parks.

Go ahead — exercise your physical AND mental health. Starts Monday! More info: https://t.co/t9aoHf1FNC pic.twitter.com/Ltz3ongaSl

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) August 19, 2020