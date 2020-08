CU Boulder confirma 6 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en el campus

The Public Health Clinic (PHC) at Wardenburg Health Center is now open! CU students will have access to the following services:

🤒 Illness prevention/support

🧪 COVID-19 testing

📍 Contact tracing

🏠 Isolation/quarantine support services

— CUBoulderHealth (@CUBoulderHealth) August 13, 2020