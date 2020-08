Nuevas regulaciones en oficinas de DMV ante el COVID-19

To protect the health & safety of our customers & employees, beginning TOMORROW, August 20, 2020, the #CADMV will expand its health screening questions & temperature checks to ALL customers & employees entering a #DMV office.

Learn more here: https://t.co/IB1wkLDpwM#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AKJgzy75e1

— CA DMV (@CA_DMV) August 19, 2020