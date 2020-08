Resultados de las elecciones primarias en Tampa Bay

My name is Anna Paulina Luna

I just won my election in FL-13 by a wide margin

They said I didn’t have a chance because I lacked ‘experience’

But the people were with me all the way

This November I will defeat @CharlieCrist & then I’ll help @realDonaldTrump DRAIN THE SWAMP

— Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 19, 2020