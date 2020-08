Oficial de policía de Mission muere a causa de COVID-19

💔 @Mission_PD & our entire community is in mourning following the loss of an officer due to COVID-19 complications. A procession was held tonight from @MissionRegional to Ric Brown Funeral Home to honor the veteran of the force. #MissionStrong 🚔💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/hUZgVDhF1m

— City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) August 25, 2020