Policía pide ayuda a la comunidad para encontrar a hombre desaparecido 

UPDATE: Jose has still NOT been located. We are concerned for his safety & need the public's assistance.

Jose was last seen leaving a casino in Black Hawk on July 30th around 8p. His vehicle was located but he is still missing.

If you have any info, plz call 911. @GilpinSheriff https://t.co/f7JM7nlwnX

— Aurora Police Dept.🇺🇸😷 (@AuroraPD) August 25, 2020