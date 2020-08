VIDEO: Shakira llama a hispanos a votar, pero no por Donald Trump

View this post on Instagram

“Being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are.” 🎙👏 @michelleobama Donald Trump has shown that he is not the right person to lead the United States. Kindness and empathy must win this time – and it’s up to people of all ages to do their part: register to vote, wear a mask to the polling station or get a mail-in ballot, and be an example of that kindness and empathy that we want to see in office. #LINKINBIO to register to vote and get info.