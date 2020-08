SDG&E advierte sobre estafas amenazando con cortar su servicio de luz

SCAM ALERT: We are seeing an uptick in scam reports as scammers continue to target customers. This latest wave has scammers threatening to cut off electric service unless a payment is made immediately using prepaid cards. ⚠️ LM at https://t.co/nM416K8gTZ. #StopScams | @U_U_A_S pic.twitter.com/9kU1yR1UKc

— SDG&E (@SDGE) August 25, 2020