Reportan hombre hispano desaparecido con demencia en San Diego

#MissingPerson Have you seen 77-year-old Uldarico Baquero? He was last seen Monday morning at his home in @CitySolanaBeach. Mr. Baquero has dementia and only speaks Spanish. If you have seen him, call 9-1-1 or @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. Please retweet. @SDSONorthCoast https://t.co/f0kifvNoDq pic.twitter.com/w0V5SZvS3x

— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 1, 2020