Temperaturas extremas: alerta por ola de calor en Florida Central

WED SEP 2 | A hot early Semptember day is on tap! Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices topping out 102 – 107 degrees for most of the area. Lower afternoon storm coverage, ranging from 20% along the immeidiate coast to 40% inland. pic.twitter.com/Enyd7qyJY9

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 2, 2020