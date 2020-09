Alerta por menor de 12 años desaparecida en Miami

🚨 #MISSING: Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, 12 years old, was last seen in the 6000 Block of NW 30 Avenue. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/o52a9Mw8Gd

— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 2, 2020