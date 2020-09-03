Calor extremo en Florida Central: sensación térmica de hasta 107 grados
(NOTICIAS YA).- La ola de calor que vive Florida Central mantendrá las temperaturas en los altos 90, sin embargo, la sensación térmica alcanzará los 107 grados Fahrenheit.







