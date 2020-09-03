Calor extremo en Florida Central: sensación térmica de hasta 107 grados

THU SEP 3 | Wednesday's heat & humidity will make a return engagement today. Look for highs in the low 90s along the coast & mid 90s inland. Afternoon heat indices will reach 102 – 107 degrees. Storm chances will remain low: 30% NW of I-4, and 20% across the rest of the area. pic.twitter.com/9y1APF4E34

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 3, 2020