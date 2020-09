Alerta por calor extremo: sensación de más de 110 grados en Orlando

FRI SEP 4 | Hot again today, peaking in the mid 90s inland and lower 90s near the coast. When factoring in humidity, it will feel like 103-107 degrees! Afternoon lightning storm coverage will be greatest inland, especially north/west of Kissimmee and isolated elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/metHuv7ugq

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 4, 2020