Esperan miles de turistas en playas de San Diego por día festivo

#LaborDay plans at a pool or beach? Stay 6 feet away from others. #WearAMask when not in the water. Wash your hands often. Help protect yourself and your friends from #COVID19. Learn more: https://t.co/ochY3fxe5Z. #LaborDaySafe pic.twitter.com/1waPNpnWqg

— CDC (@CDCgov) September 3, 2020