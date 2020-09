Trump llamó “tontos” y “perdedores” a soldados caídos en guerra

In response to Trump saying Americans who died in war are "LOSERS" and "SUCKERS."

Trump, you're a 5 time draft-dodging delusional disgrace to all who served.

You'll go down as the biggest LOSER in American History November 3rd pic.twitter.com/KIZjdymcds

— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) September 4, 2020