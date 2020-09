Advierten de posibles cortes de energía en San Diego ante ola de calor

If @California_ISO declares a need for rotating outages today, conservation will still be critically important to help stabilize the power grid & further reduce the # of customers impacted. Here are some tips that will help conserve energy: https://t.co/thVmFsYHOR. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DimdKX7KVK

— SDG&E (@SDGE) September 6, 2020