Continúan evacuaciones, incendio crece a 4,000 acres cerca de Alpine

#ValleyFire Update

Please be informed the temporary evacuation point at Joan MacQueen Middle School has been closed.

If you're under an evacuation order, you can still go to Steele Canyon High School 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley. Pets are welcome. @SoCal_RedCross is assisting pic.twitter.com/UNgRRdcshE

— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 6, 2020