Evacuaciones tras incendio de maleza de 1,500 acres cerca de Alpine

#ValleyFire [update] As the fire continues to move, all evacuation orders/warnings remain in effect for the community of Carve Acre. To register your cell phone for evacuation alerts in San Diego County please visit https://t.co/GwVaVvt5BB @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff pic.twitter.com/5OEPXFy5Cx

— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020