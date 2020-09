Extienden orden de evacuación, incendio Valley Fire crece a 10,258 acres

#ValleyFire [update] Please see attached map provided by https://t.co/KNIRTR8kbn for new evacuation orders in effect for the areas of Corral Canyon off-road area, Bob Cat Meadows, and Los Pinos. TEPs Temporary Evacuation Points remain open at Steele Canyon HS and Joan MacQueen MS pic.twitter.com/HpDjcyYQki

— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 7, 2020