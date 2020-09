Impresionante: Caimán gigante es tratado por veterinarios de UF

An update on Bob, the alligator from @StAugGatorFarm that we evaluated Thursday for lameness in his right rear leg: He's responsive to zoo staff today, on pain meds & will soon start antibiotic therapy. Here he is being transported to our radiology area. #GatorshelpingGators pic.twitter.com/QffbnAfoEG

— UFVetMed (@UFVetMed) September 5, 2020