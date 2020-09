Niña de 10 años podría haber sido raptada por hombre de Miami

Please share! FL AMBER Alert for Randi Canion, a black female, 10, last seen in Miami, may be in the company of an Unidentified White Male, may be traveling in a white Van. Contact the Miami Police Department w/any info at 305-603-6300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/NesT30QScS

— FDLE (@fdlepio) September 8, 2020