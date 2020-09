Posibles apagones para el condado de San Diego tras incendio Valley Fire

Due to elevated fire weather conditions & forecasted Santa Ana winds, we have notified backcountry residents that we may have to turn off power in order to reduce wildfire risk in the coming days. LM by visiting our NewsCenter: https://t.co/8FmfF4RJuF or https://t.co/kphgmmmB5D. pic.twitter.com/O3v54JwJSc

— SDG&E (@SDGE) September 8, 2020