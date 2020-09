¿Tienes listo tu plan de evacuación ante los incendios en San Diego?

Wildfires can spread quickly. If you had 15 minutes to leave your house, what would you take with you? Pack a Go Bag in case you have to leave home in a hurry!

Don't forget to pack:

👉🏽 ID & keys

👉🏽 Phone & charger

👉🏽 Medications

👉🏽 Paperwork

More tips at https://t.co/pmfpuVL8mY pic.twitter.com/KKy7upmZcq

— Listos California (@ListosCA) September 7, 2020