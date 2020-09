Alerta de estafa: tarjetas de regalo para pagar órdenes judiciales 

SCAM ALERT!! We are taking lots of reports about Social Security calling stating victims have warrants. Warrants need to be paid through purchasing gift cards DING DING DING Big Red Flag..hang up! Sadly we have many victims..last one $1600. Spread the word, pls retweet. pic.twitter.com/UokYI6qOzG

— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 17, 2020