ICE intentó deportar a mujer que dijo que fue esterilizada en centro

Forced sterilization, particularly of women of color, has a long and sordid history in America. To have it occurring in 2020 is beyond unacceptable. I've called for an immediate and full investigation into this. Those responsible must be held accountable.https://t.co/Gw4VaLBz5A

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 17, 2020