Muere víctima de tiroteo que fue encontrada en un auto en Sarasota

UPDATE: Victim in today’s shooting has died. We’re now classifying this as a homicide. Victim, 34 y/o black man, has died as a result of a gunshot wound. Detectives working to notify his next of kin. This is not a random act of violence. The search for a suspect remains underway. https://t.co/ix1C3Iu7w4

— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 17, 2020