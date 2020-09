Restricciones de uso del agua por sequía extrema en Fort Collins 

💧Our goal is to REDUCE water use to winter levels by the time HOP begins. The best way to do this is to stop outdoor water use. Our city manager issued mandatory restrictions on lawn watering & other outdoor water uses beginning Oct. 1.

— Fort Collins Utilities (@FCUtilities) September 16, 2020