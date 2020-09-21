Último video de Lady Gaga filmado a 95 millas de la frontera

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un sitio cercano de esta ciudad fronteriza aparece en el último video musical de Lady Gaga.
Se trata del Monumento Nacional de las Arenas Blancas que aparece en su nuevo álbum “911” lanzado el viernes pasado de manera oficial por su canal de YouTube.
La cantante parece despertar en este parque nacional al comienzo de su video y en una de las últimas escenas se muestra una fotografía que dice “New Mexico White Sands National Park”.
A la mitad del video, al minuto 2:37 se aprecia una persona montando un caballo mientras porta la bandera del estado de Nuevo Mexico.
En una publicación de Instagram sobre el video, Gaga afirmó que esta filmación es “muy personal para mí, mi experiencia con la salud mental y la forma en que la realidad y los sueños pueden interconectarse para formar héroes dentro de nosotros y a nuestro alrededor”.
This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with “911”. Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth. Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.
Para ver el video completo, hacer clic aquí: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58hoktsqk_Q