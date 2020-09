Distrito Escolar de Sweetwater continuará virtualmente durante pandemia

As promised, #SUHSD has an update regarding the re-opening plans for the 2020/21 school year. We are continuing to plan for a safe/successful transition. Please visit https://t.co/1JxAZT8UVV for a message & video update on the continuation of distance learning thru December 2020. pic.twitter.com/ljjmp5jGmm

— Sweetwater Schools (@SUHSD) September 21, 2020