$5,000: recompensa por el asesino del niño de 3 años en Orlando

Please help us find the killer or killers of 3-year-old Daquane Felix Jr., tragically struck by gunfire from a drive-by shooting on 9/22. Someone knows who is responsible for little Daquane’s death. Help us take them off the streets. Call @CrimelineFL. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/hM5vXxAvUY

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 24, 2020