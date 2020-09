Chula Vista mejor ciudad en la integración de inmigrantes

The New American Economy(NAE) announced the findings of the 3rd annual NAE Cities Index, a national assessment of local integration policies and socioeconomic outcomes in the largest 100 cities.

I am proud to announce that Chula Vista ranked #1.#THISisChula pic.twitter.com/YMUopxPMqR

— Mary Salas (@MayorMarySalas) September 17, 2020