Dos arrestos en una semana por apuntar con láser a helicóptero policial

Another laser pointed at Air One, another arrest – this time in Flagler County. Thanks @FlaglerSheriff for arresting Gregory Marr. This is the second laser pointed at our helicopter this week. It's a crime, and it interferes with the vision of our pilots and crew. pic.twitter.com/UVujNMVd8E

— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 24, 2020