Nueva directriz prohíbe las reuniones entre universitarios en Boulder 

1/2: A new @BoulderCoHealth order begins Sept. 24. Key details: no gatherings involving 18-22 year olds permitted in the city of Boulder, and residents of specific off-campus properties subject to stringent Stay-at-Home restrictions. Full details at https://t.co/UJxP7cBDbj pic.twitter.com/6beTcpZw38

— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) September 24, 2020