Actriz Yara Shahidi interpretará a la nueva ‘Campanita’ de Peter Pan

View this post on Instagram

✨ @harpersbazaararabia for the Dreamers✨ AM I ABOUT TO SPAM YOU?! YOU BET!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Big love to my team and people that made this dream happen: Editor in Chief: @oliviaphillipsbazaar Photography: @gregswalesart Creative Direction: @jasonbolden @jsn.studio Assisted by @johnmumblo Make-Up: @emilychengmakeup Hair: @fesa_n Publicity: @etucker_pr Cheekbones: @chocolatemommyluv Fashion Director: @anna_castan Set Design: @theninjaatelier Producer: @ellehutch_ Art Director: @oyanezwork Words: @SarahJGarden