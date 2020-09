Arrestan a secuestrador de niña de 11 años que conoció por Instagram

Keith Edward Green Jr., ARRESTED by OCSO for kidnapping an 11-year-old he met on Instagram. She was recovered safe. It's a cautionary tale for parents. It's so important that you are aware of your kids’ online & social media activity. More info on safety: https://t.co/JyjhMuy5xe pic.twitter.com/26cm90htjj

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 28, 2020