Mariachi Guadalupe: mezcla de talento méxico-venezolano en Tampa

Happy #HispanicHeritageMonth, Tampa! Thank you Vanessa Cahaus for helping us honor Hispanic culture & the City’s rich Latino heritage by bringing a mariachi band & Peruvian food to City Hall today! Special thanks to flamenco dancer, Emily Mazzotti, & Mariachis Guadalupe! pic.twitter.com/MzaAI2tDLe

— Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) September 25, 2020