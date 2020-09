Reabrirán áreas de juegos infantiles en San Diego bajo nuevas normas

Playgrounds are coming back!

I’ve directed @CityofSanDiego staff to prepare playgrounds for a safe reopening based on new guidance just issued by the state in response to our bipartisan calls for common sense.

Stay tuned for official reopening dates at a park near you! https://t.co/aio8LR5BxY pic.twitter.com/lCO09JEyfL

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 29, 2020