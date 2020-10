Incendio activa múltiples alarmas en apartamentos de Prince George’s

More from 5800 block of 42nd Ave: 1 firefighter transported with NLT injuries. No civilians transported. @PGCountyOEM to assist approx 160 adult residents displaced with short & possible long term accommodations. Crews remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/B9Vc7lD3ag

— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 1, 2020