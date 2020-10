Mujer indígena grabó a enfermeras humillándola en su lecho de muerte

#Racism in Canada. Joyce Echaquan went to hospital w stomach pain, she didn’t feel safe + livestreamed from her room. Nurses taunted + degraded her the day she died. This is not a one time event. Joyce was a vibrant 37 yr old woman, loved by her husband + 7 kids. #justiceforjoyce pic.twitter.com/bAX9QngLjL

— Tamara Taggart (@tamarataggart) October 1, 2020