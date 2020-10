Redes sociales eliminarán publicaciones que deseen muerte a Trump

Funny timing to say this now, considering I’ve been told to kill myself before or tagged by people saying they wished I was dead, @TwitterComms. Not to mention the countless death threats friends have received. Suddenly it’s not okay? Who knew! https://t.co/Q9UYQ0K3WD

— 🐺👻🎃 snarly capen 🎃👻🐺 (@charliecapen) October 3, 2020