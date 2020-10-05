55 ubicaciones de buzones para dejar tu boleta electoral en D.C.

(NOTICIAS YA).- Desde este cinco de octubre hasta el día de las elecciones, tres de Noviembre, los habitantes de Washington D.C. están listos para votar dejando sus boletas en buzones hasta las 8:00p.m. de cada día.

A continuación proporcionamos 55 lugares donde estarán los buzones electorales:

SALA 1

Frank D. Reeves Center

2000 14th Street, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library

3160 16th Street, NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center

3100 14th Street, NW

Sun Trust Bank (Park Area)

1800 Columbia Road, NW

Banneker Community Center

2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

SALA 2

Georgetown Library

3260 R Street, NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library

901 G Street, NW

West End Library

2301 L Street, NW

Stead Recreation Center

1625 P Street, NW

Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro (Available October 8, 2020)

2301 I Street, NW

SALA 3

Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street, NW

Chevy Chase Library

5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Tenley-Friendship Library

4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Cleveland Park Library

3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Palisades Library

4901 V Street, NW

Second District Police Station

3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

SALA 4

Takoma Metro

327 Cedar Street, NW

Petworth Library

4200 Kansas Avenue, NW

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library

7420 Georgia Avenue, NW

Fourth District Police Station

6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Lamond Recreation Center

20 Tuckerman Street, NE

Takoma Park Neighborhood Library

416 Cedar Street, NW

SALA 5

Woodridge Library

1801 Hamlin Street, NE

UDC Community College @Backus

5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School

1800 Perry Street, NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center

1299 Neal Street, NE

Dunbar High School

101 N Street, NW

Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)

1309 5th Street, NE

Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)

625 Monroe Street, NE

Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Median in Giant Parking Lot)

1060 Brentwood Road NE

SALA 6

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library

1630 7th Street, NW

Northeast Library

330 7th Street, NE

Rosedale Library

1701 Gales Street, NE

Southwest Library

425 M Street, SW

Eastern Market

225 7th Street, SE

BOE Headquarters

1015 Half Street, SE

Northwest One Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)

155 L Street, NW

Southeast Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)

403 7th Street, SE

SALA 7

Capital View Library

5001 Central Avenue, SE

Deanwood Library

1350 49th Street, NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library

3935 Benning Road, NE

Francis A. Gregory Library

3660 Alabama Avenue, SE

Sixth District Police Station

5002 Hayes Street, NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)

4525 Benning Road, SE

Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) (Available October 8, 2020)

3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Ridge Road Community Center

830 Ridge Road, SE

SALA 8

Anacostia Library

1800 Good Hope Road SE

Parklands-Turner Library

1547 Alabama Avenue, SE

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library

115 Atlantic Street, SW

Seventh District Police Station

2455 Alabama Avenue, SE

The ARC

1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Department of Human Services

2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Hendley Elementary School

425 Chesapeake Street, SE

Patterson Elementary School

4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Available October 8, 2020)

1812 Erie Street, SE

Es importante mencionar que los votantes que no deseen utilizar la boleta por correo pueden acudir a un Centro de votación anticipada durante el período de votación anticipada en cualquier centro de votación el día de las elecciones.