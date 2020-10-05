55 ubicaciones de buzones para dejar tu boleta electoral en D.C.

(NOTICIAS YA).- Desde este cinco de octubre hasta el día de las elecciones, tres de Noviembre, los habitantes de Washington D.C. están listos para votar dejando sus boletas en buzones hasta las 8:00p.m. de cada día.
A continuación proporcionamos 55 lugares donde estarán los buzones electorales:
SALA 1
Frank D. Reeves Center
2000 14th Street, NW
Mt. Pleasant Library
3160 16th Street, NW
Columbia Heights Shopping Center
3100 14th Street, NW
Sun Trust Bank (Park Area)
1800 Columbia Road, NW
Banneker Community Center
2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
SALA 2
Georgetown Library
3260 R Street, NW
Martin Luther King Jr. Library
901 G Street, NW
West End Library
2301 L Street, NW
Stead Recreation Center
1625 P Street, NW
Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro (Available October 8, 2020)
2301 I Street, NW
SALA 3
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
Chevy Chase Library
5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Tenley-Friendship Library
4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Cleveland Park Library
3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Palisades Library
4901 V Street, NW
Second District Police Station
3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
SALA 4
Takoma Metro
327 Cedar Street, NW
Petworth Library
4200 Kansas Avenue, NW
Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
7420 Georgia Avenue, NW
Fourth District Police Station
6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
Lamond Recreation Center
20 Tuckerman Street, NE
Takoma Park Neighborhood Library
416 Cedar Street, NW
SALA 5
Woodridge Library
1801 Hamlin Street, NE
UDC Community College @Backus
5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE
Perry Street Prep Charter School
1800 Perry Street, NE
Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street, NE
Dunbar High School
101 N Street, NW
Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)
1309 5th Street, NE
Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)
625 Monroe Street, NE
Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Median in Giant Parking Lot)
1060 Brentwood Road NE
SALA 6
Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
1630 7th Street, NW
Northeast Library
330 7th Street, NE
Rosedale Library
1701 Gales Street, NE
Southwest Library
425 M Street, SW
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, SE
BOE Headquarters
1015 Half Street, SE
Northwest One Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)
155 L Street, NW
Southeast Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)
403 7th Street, SE
SALA 7
Capital View Library
5001 Central Avenue, SE
Deanwood Library
1350 49th Street, NE
Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
3935 Benning Road, NE
Francis A. Gregory Library
3660 Alabama Avenue, SE
Sixth District Police Station
5002 Hayes Street, NE
Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)
4525 Benning Road, SE
Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) (Available October 8, 2020)
3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
Ridge Road Community Center
830 Ridge Road, SE
SALA 8
Anacostia Library
1800 Good Hope Road SE
Parklands-Turner Library
1547 Alabama Avenue, SE
Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
115 Atlantic Street, SW
Seventh District Police Station
2455 Alabama Avenue, SE
The ARC
1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
Department of Human Services
2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
Hendley Elementary School
425 Chesapeake Street, SE
Patterson Elementary School
4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW
Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Available October 8, 2020)
1812 Erie Street, SE
Es importante mencionar que los votantes que no deseen utilizar la boleta por correo pueden acudir a un Centro de votación anticipada durante el período de votación anticipada en cualquier centro de votación el día de las elecciones.