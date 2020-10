Cerrarán rampa de salida de Sugar Road en dirección oeste por 2 años

Beginning Wednesday, October 7, 2020 the Sugar Road exit ramp on westbound I-2 will be closed until the final stage of construction of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

The closure will be in place for an estimated two years. pic.twitter.com/Naic02RVT1

— I-2/I-69C Interchange Project (@I2I69CIntchgPrj) October 1, 2020