Asignan $30 millones en ayudas para residentes del condado Orange

Orange CARES for Individual and Family Assistance to re-open again on Oct. 12 and Oct. 24 (10K capacity per opening). $30 million is allotted to the program to help with financial assistance to households. More info at: https://t.co/4i5f3hI7Ku pic.twitter.com/1QjNqyApEM

— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) October 5, 2020