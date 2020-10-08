Advierte por terrible infección que contrajo su bebé con estos juguetes

View this post on Instagram

I learned a thing. And I’ve sat on it for a couple months because I wasn’t sure anyone would want to see this, but I’ve come to the conclusion that other people should know too. However, it’s unsettling so consider yourself warned. . I knew water could get trapped in tub toys, particularly the rubber ones designed to squirt water. I've seen pics of them filled with mold. So I squeezed them out after each bath, cleaned them regularly with bleach, and held them up to the light to look for mold. . But I didn’t know that because they never fully dry on the inside means that invisible bacteria still breeds. . “He squirted himself in the eye with a tub toy,” I was told when I noticed his eye was slightly red. I figured it was irritated from the water and didn’t think much of it. But that night after noticing his eye was still red, we took him to urgent care assuming he had pink eye. . The doctor agreed and he got his first dose of eye drops. Then, I decided to give him a booster dose in the middle of the night to assure he would be better by morning. . I wasn’t expecting to find him in his crib with an eye swollen to twice the size and redness spreading down his cheek. . Immediately we headed to the ER where a doctor prescribed oral antibiotics, which he took at 2:30am. . When he awoke at 6am, I screamed and immediately headed to the hospital. He had a raging fever and his eye was so swollen that the white part was bulging out from between his eyelids and his iris was obscured. . IV antibiotics were started immediately and because of the significant swelling, a CT scan was done to check his retina. . Severe cellulitis spread down his face and to both eyes. I was warned he may lose vision, but in the end, thank the Lord his eyes healed. . So tub toys? THROW THEM OUT. You cannot clean them. I don’t have moldy pictures to show you, because there was never any visible mold to see. You can't see bacteria. You aren't better than dirty tub toys. THROW THEM OUT. . #Warning #Recall #ToddlerSafety #Mom #Hospital #Recovery #Baby #Emergency #Sick #SaveALife #Blind #PraiseGod #Danger #Fighter #Cellulitis #Toddler #Toys #WishIKnew #Help #ChildrensHospital #Pediatrician #Opthamology