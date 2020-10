Triple choque que involucró un autobús escolar deja 1 herido de gravedad

#ZEPHYRHILLS TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: The patient has been extricated from the vehicle, and has been transported to the hospital by Bayflite 4. The roadway remains closed at this time. No students were injured in this crash, and their parents have been contacted by Pasco Schools. https://t.co/qZES5TTlks pic.twitter.com/BcpJNSqkzQ

