FOTOS: 103 perros rescatados de huracán Delta llegan a San Diego

This is what it looked like at @sdhumane's San Diego Campus this afternoon! Some of the 103 dogs who arrived on an @WingsOfRescue from Louisiana before #HurricanDelta hits, are getting evaluated by our team before they get tucked in for the evening. #InspireCompassion pic.twitter.com/btEepvhTbH

— San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) October 9, 2020