Iglesia católica beatificó a joven de 15 años que murió de leucemia

JUST IN. Blessed Carlo Acutis has been beatified.

According to Fr. James Martin, SJ, Acutis is the first “Millennial Blessed” and now Patron of the Internet.

Read more about the "influencer of God":

