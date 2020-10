Bebé de 2 años murió tras caer de 3er piso en apartamentos Takoma Park

700blk Ethan Allen Avenue IAO New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, injured child, from a fall, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 ~1YO toddler, Pri1 trauma, upon arrival child located outside, possibly ~40’ fall, @mcfrs PE702, A702, A844, BC701, EMS704 assisting pic.twitter.com/yYhH5GrKI7

— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 11, 2020