Mujer paseña muere ahogada en el Lago Tahoe

Tragedy on #Tahoe #drowning Female drowns man jumps in to save her has a life vest on, he suffers severe hypothermia. The boat was a drift with six kids on board in middle of Lake by Zephyr Cove. M-24 rescues and transports male & tries to resuscitate woman. pic.twitter.com/V2iR8qZaJ1

— Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) October 10, 2020